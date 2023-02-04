Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,272 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Ducommun worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 104.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $265,628. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 19.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

