Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,562 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.68. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

