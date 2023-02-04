Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

