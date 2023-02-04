Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after acquiring an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

