EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
EnerSys Price Performance
Shares of ENS stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 65.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
