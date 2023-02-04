Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.50 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

