Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of RE opened at $342.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $361.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.40.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

