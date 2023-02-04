Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $385.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.40.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE opened at $342.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.24. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $361.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

