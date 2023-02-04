EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 810 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $43,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.