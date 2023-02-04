EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 323 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 227.1% in the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 7,989,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,000 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 942,023 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,493,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,196,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 126,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.