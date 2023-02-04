EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

SBRA opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.88 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

