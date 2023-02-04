EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

