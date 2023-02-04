EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in NOV by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in NOV by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NOV by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 227,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 775.93 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

