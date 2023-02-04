EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Block by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $189,111.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,068 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

