EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3,406.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,984 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 93.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,813,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,223 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

