EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,183,000 after purchasing an additional 109,233 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

