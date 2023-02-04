EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading 8.1% Higher

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.49. 413,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,503,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of EVgo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.