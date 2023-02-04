Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

