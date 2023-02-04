ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 2,189 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12.

ExlService Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $171.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average is $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after buying an additional 674,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

