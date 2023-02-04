ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 2,189 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12.
ExlService Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ EXLS opened at $171.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average is $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18.
Institutional Trading of ExlService
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
