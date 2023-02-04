Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Expion360 in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year. Zacks Small Cap has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expion360’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Expion360’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 142.70% and a negative return on equity of 299.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of XPON stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Expion360 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

