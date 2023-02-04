Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.96.

XOM stock opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

