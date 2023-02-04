Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $26.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several research firms have commented on FATE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $667.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $60,537.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 177,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

