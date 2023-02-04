First Business Financial Services, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

FBIZ opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $306.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

See Also

