Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

