Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.27.

NYSE BEN opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

