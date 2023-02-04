Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 64,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 174,572 shares.The stock last traded at $66.28 and had previously closed at $65.61.
Freedom Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Freedom
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.
