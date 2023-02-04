Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,320,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after buying an additional 188,550 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 43,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

