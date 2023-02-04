Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fresh Tracks Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors 907 3876 10759 161 2.65

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.98%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 68.08%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $5.00 million -$39.47 million -0.29 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors $757.65 million $144.80 million -2.10

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors -4,576.35% -103.55% -37.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics peers beat Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.