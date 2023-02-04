FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Issued By Wedbush

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

SPRY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $256.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.07.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

