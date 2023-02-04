FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.