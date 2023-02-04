FY2022 EPS Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Reduced by Analyst

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for DCP Midstream in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.64. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DCP Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

DCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE DCP opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,815,000 after buying an additional 178,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,643,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,792,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 169,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,661,000 after buying an additional 306,666 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

