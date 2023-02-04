FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Boosted by Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.10 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 4.0 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 642,171 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,539 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

