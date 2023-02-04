FY2022 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Lifted by Analyst (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The company has a market cap of C$68.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.04.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

