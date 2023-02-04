FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. UBS Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.71 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.78. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

