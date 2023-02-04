FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.97. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.07) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $119.00 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

