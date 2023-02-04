FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.17 and a 1 year high of C$10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$964.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.36%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

