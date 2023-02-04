FY2024 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $11.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.30. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $324.36 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $354.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.61.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 20.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.