FY2024 EPS Estimates for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Oriental Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land Price Performance

Oriental Land stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.