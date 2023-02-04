Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $101.54 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $129.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

