Genworth Financial (GNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

NYSE GNW opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.11. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,659,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,045 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

