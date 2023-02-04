Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60 to $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GILD stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

