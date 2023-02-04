Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

