Graham (GHM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million.

Shares of GHM opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 million, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.60. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Graham by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Graham by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Graham by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHM. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

