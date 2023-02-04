Graham (GHM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million.
Shares of GHM opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 million, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.60. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several research firms have recently commented on GHM. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
