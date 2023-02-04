Grindr (NYSE:GRND) vs. Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Financial Survey

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Trade Desk and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 6 12 0 2.67 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $66.94, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Grindr.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trade Desk and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk -0.66% -0.57% -0.27% Grindr N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.20 billion 21.72 $137.76 million ($0.02) -2,655.00 Grindr $173.36 million 1.19 $23.19 million N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Grindr on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

