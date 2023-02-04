H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTHT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in H World Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

