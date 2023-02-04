Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 7th (NASDAQ:HMACU)

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HMACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 7th. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMACU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,727,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,479,000.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Company Profile

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Haikou, China.

Featured Articles

