Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,755,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,847,474 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

About Haleon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 8,762,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $50,724,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.