Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $7.37. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 5,244,354 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

