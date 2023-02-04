Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

