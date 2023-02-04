Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives $184.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($206.52) to €210.00 ($228.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($219.02) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($189.13) to €171.00 ($185.87) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($189.13) to €184.00 ($200.00) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($201.09) to €197.00 ($214.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $96.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.70. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $103.51.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.